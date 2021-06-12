Sona Comstar raises Rs 2497.5 crore from anchor investors before IPO Updated : June 12, 2021 11:23:41 IST The company is scheduled to go public on June 14 in a 3-day listing The company claims it will be the largest IPO by an auto component maker Sona Comstar filed its preliminary IPO papers in February and was given the green signal by Sebi in May to float the public issue Published : June 12, 2021 11:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply