Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), whose Rs 5,550 crore initial public offering (IPO) was sold from June 14 to 16, has finalised its basis of allotment today. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 285-Rs 291 per share. The shares are likely to list on bourses on June 24, 2021.

According to the subscription data available on exchanges, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.61 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category witnessed a subscription of 3.54 times.

Investors who bid for the issue can check their allotment status on the website of the registrar of the IPO - KFin Technologies - as well as on the BSE.

Ineligible investors will get refunds around June 22 and eligible investors will get shares credited to their demat accounts around June 23.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The proceeds from the new offer will be used to repay debts as well as for general business purposes.

The public issue received a ‘subscribe’ rating from many brokerages on the back of the company’s strong product portfolio, growth potential in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, strong financial performance, technological capabilities, and high growth prospects.