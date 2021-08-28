Software startup Freshworks files for $100 million IPO

Software company Freshworks has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The California-based company, which provides SaaS products, has listed the size of the offering as $100 million.

Launched in 2010 as Freshdesk from Chennai by Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy, Freshworks plans to list itself on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FRSH". While the company moved to Silicon Valley to be closer to customers, it still has a substantial workforce in Chennai.

The lead underwriters for Freshworks IPO are Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Company, and Bank of America. In its regulatory filing on August 27, Freshworks has revealed that it recorded a nearly a 53 percent increase in revenue due to a surge in customers. Currently, the company has 52,500 customers.

Its total revenue for the financial quarter ending June 2021 was $168.9 million against $110.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Also, the net loss recorded by Freshworks shrank to $9.8 million from $57 million a year ago, according to its filing.

Backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, Freshworks offers a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support, and call center solutions for customer management. The company hired a chief financial officer and made acquisitions to woo new customers during the COVID-19 phase.

Meanwhile, Freshworks' rival Salesforce.com Inc was valued at $3.5 billion in a 2019 funding round.