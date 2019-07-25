Business
SoftBank to commit $40 billion to second Vision Fund
Updated : July 25, 2019 10:01 AM IST
While the first, $100 billion Vision Fund launched with $60 billion in backing from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, SoftBank has pledged to launch its second even without such support as it markets the fund to potential investors.
The second fund has secured investment from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc.
