Explained | What is Social Stock Exchange and its eligibility criteria

Recently, the National Stock Exchange of India received in-principle approval from Securities Exchange Board of India to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment. Under the new rules, SSE will be a separate segment of the existing stock exchanges. So, the question hereby arises as to what is SSE and what criterias do the entities need to fulfil to get Sebi's nod.

On Thursday, one of the leading stock exchanges in India - The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received in-principle approval from the capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to set up a Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate segment. As per its press release, it received the nod from Sebi on December 19.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD, and CEO of NSE , "We are working towards the launch of SSE as a segment on NSE. We believe this platform will immensely benefit the social enterprises contributing to the sustainable development goals," said reacting to the news.

What is SSE?

First floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech for the financial year 2019-20, SSE is a novel concept in India and the framework for this was notified in July this year based on the recommendations of a working group and technical group constituted by Sebi

It is meant to serve the private and non-profit sectors by availing more capital to them. The union government issued a gazette notification declaring a new security 'zero coupon zero principal' under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.

Eligibility criteria for SSE

Under the new rules, SSE will be a separate segment of the existing stock exchanges. Social enterprises that are eligible to participate in the SSE will have to be NPOs and for-profit social enterprises having social intent.

The social enterprises aspiring for SSE will have to engage in a social activity out of 16 broad activities listed by Sebi. The eligible activities include promoting healthcare, education, employability, and livelihoods; eradicating hunger, poverty, malnutrition, and inequality and supporting incubators of social enterprise and gender equality empowerment of women and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The entities not eligible under the present rules include corporate foundations, professional or trade associations, political and religious organisations, infrastructure and housing companies, except affordable housing.

As of now, Sebi permits the minimum issue size as Rs 1 crore and the minimum application size for subscription at Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier in October, another key exchange of the country - BSE had announced that it got an in-principle nod from Sebi for the SSE as a separate segment.

-With inputs from PTI