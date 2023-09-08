Sobha share price: Stock climbs 14%; analysts expect up to 66% upside in next 12 months

Analysts at HDFC Securities expect a potential upside of around 66 percent in shares of real estate company Sobha Ltd over the next 12 months on receding regulatory headwinds and the company’s business reorientation towards growth.

HDFC Securities in a note assigned a ‘Buy’ rating on Sobha Ltd with a target price of Rs 1,024, implying potential rise of around 66 percent from Thursday’s close of Rs 614.80 per share.

Following the bullish call by analysts, Sobha Ltd shares surged by more than 14 percent to hit a day's high of Rs 713.85 apiece on BSE in afternoon deals on Friday. Trading volume surged by more than 6.05 times as 1.47 lakh shares changed hands on the bourse.

Explaining the rationale behind its bullish call, HDFC Securities said that Sobha Ltd has underperformed the broader Nifty realty index by 38 percent in the last year.

The company faced closed scrutiny from enforcement agencies during FY23 and IT searches for alleged non-disclosure of income.

“We now see receding regulatory headwinds and business reorientation towards growth. There is a clear refocus on deleveraging, tying up new business development,” HDFC Securities stated.

The brokerage said that it envisages about “15mn sqft (Rs 15,000 crore) of new launch pipeline”.

A rating company has forecast 1.5-2 times EBITDA/DEBT and annual free cash flow (FCF) of Rs 11-33 billion, it said.

The stock is trading at the highest NAV discount of -22 percent against the long-term average of -17 percent.

“Rerating will be contingent on presales outperformance, robust cash flow generation, achieving net cash status,” the brokerage said.

Sobha Ltd shares have rebounded by around 63 percent from the 52-week low of Rs 412.40 hit on March 29, 2023.

The company reported a 28 percent growth in pre-sales for the April-June quarter at Rs 1,464 crore over the year-ago period, which was also the highest-ever in a quarter.

Shares of Sobha Ltd were trading 9.14 percent higher at Rs 671 apiece on BSE 11.32 AM.