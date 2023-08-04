The IPO, which is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 27.17 lakh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 44.8 crore, is priced in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece. Investors can bid for 800 shares in one lot.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Yudiz Solutions, a blockchain, Artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming focused enterprise solutions technology company, opened for subscription on Friday, August 4. The issue will close on August 8.

The IPO , which is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 27.17 lakh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 44.8 crore, is priced in the range of Rs 162-165 apiece. Investors can bid for 800 shares in one lot.

Shares of Yudiz Solutions are commanding a premium of Rs 20 in the unlisted market, according to market observers. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the shares can be bought and sold till the listing on the BSE and NSE.

Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker, and the remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the 'net issue'. About 50 percent of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII), and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for networking and cabling, branding and marketing expenses, capex, working capital, and other corporate purposes.

The final allotment will likely be made on August 11. It is an SME IPO, which will likely get listed on August 17 on the NSE Emerge platform.

Narnolia Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Mas Services is the registrar. PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory are advisors to the issue.

For the year ending March 2023, Yudiz Solutions recorded revenues of Rs 27.3 crore and net profit of Rs 2.75 crore.

The IPO will make Yudiz Solutions, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI and gaming to publicly enlist.

The Ahmedabad based firm has web development clients across North America, Europe and Asia. Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy, and SportsBuzz are few of the known clients.