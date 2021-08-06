Smart Money: Which IPOs you should buy in this listing frenzy

This week, this month actually this fiscal have been all about IPOs. Did you know that 12 firms raised Rs 27,000 crore between April and July of this year? Of course, a large chunk of that came purely from the Zomato IPO. But within that, what we have noticed is that platforms, aggregators, food service companies, burgers, pizzas, fried chicken, lipsticks, you name it, and everything is hitting Dalal street.

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, Sonia Shenoy spoke to Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities to discuss about these IPOs, what one should buy, what one should avoid, and how to value many of them because most of them are lossmaking.

Arora said, “I think what the lockdown has done is move people to digital in a way that was incomprehensible about 18 months back, and the power of that is now giving promoters and first-generation entrepreneurs the confidence to come out and list these companies. So you hit the nail on the head it is liquidity, the market is ripe, people are moving to digital. As the saying goes, make hay while the sun shines that is predominantly what is happening on the D-street.”

He further added, “I think this a theme that the market picks up and rolls with it, perhaps for some amount of time. But I think the big point here is that the issue I raised about the frantic pace of digitization and the digitalization of the economy as a whole so these are platform companies, all right and they are not individual brands, in a sense.”

“But I think if you look at India's internet population, or penetration, rather, we are somewhere about 45-50 percent and that is only going to go up, you know, as time goes on. If you look at the consumer spending market in India, on the internet, if you go through the RHP of some of these companies it is expected about $90 billion today, expected to go to about $300 billion by the year 2025.”

“So I think at this point in time all the first-generation promoters, and these are pretty much people who are between the age group of 35 to 45, most of these entrepreneurs, so they have the pulse on the market, they know what Gen X is looking for. So I think all of this put together liquidity, digitization, internet penetration, size of the industry, convenience and consumer loyalty, I think it is a concoction of these things.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video…

