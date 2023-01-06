In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Basant Maheshwari, Author and Portfolio Manager of BM Wealth Advisors, spoke about the investment lessons that one needs to keep in mind in what promises to be a very volatile year.

“Some things in life don’t have a recourse. You have to feel bad to feel good. That is my theory. You feel bad, you lose sleep once a week, that is fine. Just survive, stay there, you want to make money again,” he said.

2023 has started off with the bulls scampering for the cover and the Indian market has seen a sharp 1.5 percent knock down in the first week of the year.

In a year that has begun with many headwinds like higher interest rates, slower growth, big tech lay-offs globally and a risk aversion towards risky assets, Smart Money tries and goes back to some basic investing principles to help investors wade through the storm.

According to him, if one misses the downside, one also misses the upside. “Because the market is not going to invite you saying the party is starting again, why don’t you join? I am seeing so many people who book out early, they don’t get back in. It looks difficult, painful, there is trauma, there is pain, there is so much of grief but that is the only way out, you have to take the pain for the gain,” he explained.

The lessons he talked about are don’t fight the Fed when the market falls, earnings don’t matter because everything falls, companies with good earnings always bounce back, stocks can fall without logic because someone else on the margin or leverage, every stock has its day, popularity loses, consensus rarely works because everyone cannot be rich at the same time, information is democratized causing volatility and money can be made by short-term trading but wealth creation needs long-term EPS growth.

Also Read | Smart Money: Assessing mutual fund portfolio performances

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.