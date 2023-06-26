Analysts are bullish on India's hydroelectric power sector, saying that it is on the cusp of a structural upturn after decades of subdued performance. Elara Securities has set a target price of Rs 54 per share, implying a 27 percent upside from the current market levels

State-owned hydropower major SJVN's shares surged more than 7 percent to hit an all-time high in Monday's trade on the BSE after the government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to prepare a renewable energy (RE) plan, with a focus on land acquisition, to help achieve India's target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of RE capacity by 2030. On a year-to-date, the stock has surged 21 percent, while it has risen 60 percent in the last one year.

During Monday's trade, the stock opened at a price of Rs 39.16 per share against the previous close of Rs 39.43 per share and grew further during the early trading session to hit a 52-week high of Rs 42.40 apiece. At 12.42 pm, the sock was trading 7.07 percent higher at Rs 42.24 on the BSE.

Analysts are bullish on India's hydroelectric power sector, saying that it is on the cusp of a structural upturn after decades of subdued performance. Elara Securities, in its latest report, has set a target price of Rs 54 per share, implying a 27 percent upside from the current market levels . On an average, three analysts have a ‘strong buy’ call on the counter.

JM Financial has initiated a ‘Buy’ call on SJVN, seeing a fair value of Rs 50 per equity share on the counter, translating to an upside of 18 per cent from the current market price, as it values the company on a discounted cash flow basis and expects the company to post strong growth in profitability.

In terms of technicals, the stock's day RSI (14) is at 61.6. The RSI below 30 is considered oversold and above 70 is overbought, according to data from Trendlyne. Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 0.9, which is above its center and signal line and is a bullish indicator.

The company has set a target of achieving 50,000 MW of installed capacity by the year 2040, with a contribution of 96 per cent from non-fossil fuels.

India is not only pushing for cleaner energy in its bid to combat climate change but also to meet the growing demand for power from domestic as well industry consumers.

The directive comes at a time when the government has set a target of bidding out 50 GW each year, starting from the current financial year. Implementing these projects will require land, which is primarily owned or controlled by states.

"RE projects — be it solar or wind — require a lot of land. To achieve the target of 485 GW of RE capacity (excluding nuclear power) by 2030, land is going to be the biggest challenge. It will, therefore, require coordinated efforts by the states and the UTs along with the central government,” Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said while speaking to Moneycontrol.

Every state has been asked to prepare and submit its plan to the Centre, Bhalla stated. Once vetted by the government, the states will release the plans to the public so that developers get some direction on available land parcels.

SJVN Limited is an India-based company, principally engaged in the generation of electricity and operates through the generation and sale of power segment. Its businesses include thermal power, hydro power, wind power, solar power, power transmission, consultancy and power trading.