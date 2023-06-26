CNBC TV18
SJVN shares hit all-time high after govt tells states to meet 500 GW green power target by 2030

By Meghna Sen  Jun 26, 2023 1:20:54 PM IST (Published)

Analysts are bullish on India's hydroelectric power sector, saying that it is on the cusp of a structural upturn after decades of subdued performance. Elara Securities has set a target price of Rs 54 per share, implying a 27 percent upside from the current market levels

State-owned hydropower major SJVN's shares surged more than 7 percent to hit an all-time high in Monday's trade on the BSE after the government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to prepare a renewable energy (RE) plan, with a focus on land acquisition, to help achieve India's target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of RE capacity by 2030. On a year-to-date, the stock has surged 21 percent, while it has risen 60 percent in the last one year.

During Monday's trade, the stock opened at a price of Rs 39.16 per share against the previous close of Rs 39.43 per share and grew further during the early trading session to hit a 52-week high of Rs 42.40 apiece. At 12.42 pm, the sock was trading 7.07 percent higher at Rs 42.24 on the BSE.
