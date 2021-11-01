SJS Enterprises IPO: Promoter stake to be about 50% post issue

Decorative aesthetics company SJS Enterprises' Rs 800 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Monday. The IPO, which is an entirely offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, will close for subscription on Wednesday, November 3. The SJS Enterprises stock is available for bidding in a price band of Rs 531-542 apiece under the initial share sale.

Sanjay Thapar, ED & CEO of SJS Enterprise and KA Joseph, MD, SJS Enterprise spoke to CNBC-TV18.

On diluting holdings further Joseph said, “The promoter group is 98 percent out of that, it is Evergraph Holdings who is diluting about 40 percent of the equity and I am just diluting about 5 percent of my shares. As you know, Evergraph is a private equity fund they invested in SJS, about six years back and now the business has matured and they think that this is an opportunity for them to monetize some of their investments.”

He added, “Post offer promoters stake will about 50 percent. Private equity will be left with 33-34 percent.”

On revenue contribution from top client, Thapar said, “We are a diversified play so 58 percent of our sales come from two-wheelers, motorcycles and scooters, 17 percent is from passenger vehicles and 25 percent from consumer durables, and the customers accordingly, are the major two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. So TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Royal Enfield, Yamaha.”

“40-50 percent of revenues come in from top 5 customers,” he added.

