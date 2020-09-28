Sixth IPO of the month: Why you should subscribe UTI AMC, brokerages answer

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC), the sixth IPO to launch this month, is set to open for subscription on September 29 and close on October 1. The company will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) and HDFC AMC and has fixed a price band of Rs 552-554 per share for its IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO would fetch Rs 2,160 crore.

UTI AMC is the second-largest AMC in India in terms of total AUM, seventh-largest AMC in India in terms of mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It also has the largest share of monthly average AUM amongst the top ten Indian AMC coming.

The IPO comprises the sale of 3.9 crore equity shares, or 30.75 percent, stake by existing shareholders. The objects of the IPO are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the sale of equity shares offered for sale by the promoters.

Five major shareholders, SBI (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), LIC (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), BOB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), PNB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue) and T Rowe Price (26 percent holding pre-issue) are executing OFS of 3.9 crore shares with an offer size of Rs 2,160 crore.

Post the IPO the shareholding of SBI, LIC, BOB, PNB, and T Rowe Price will be 10 percent, 10 percent, 10 percent, 15 percent, and 23 percent respectively.

Most brokerages have a 'subscribe' rating on the issue given its decent returns and profit margins in the past few years. It is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable industry dynamics, including the under-penetration of mutual fund products, brokerages said. They added that a long-term track record of product innovation, consistent investment performance and AUM growth are the key positives.

Let's take a look at what the brokerages have to say:

Geojit Financial Services

As per the brokerage, the company enjoys the second highest market share in PMS and NPS business with AUM of Rs 6,97,050 crore and Rs 1,35,600 crore, respectively. At the upper price band of Rs 554, UTI AMC is available at P/E of 25x FY20, which is cheaper compared to its peers (HDFC AMC-36x, Nippon Life - 38x). The brokerage believes that the IPO price is fair after factoring lower ROE, high competition and uncertainties from the pandemic and recommends a 'subscribe' rating on a short to medium term basis, expecting a listing gain.

LKP Securities

The brokerage said that UTI is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable industry dynamics, including the under penetration of mutual fund products. It is a pure-play independent asset manager with strong brand recognition and a diverse portfolio of funds and services added LKP.

Comparing with peers like HDFC AMC and Nippon AMC which are trading at 35.2(x) and 35.0(x)FY20 Earnings respectively due to higher ROE. We still believe that UTI AMC is lucrative and we recommend to SUBSCRIBE," the brokerage noted.

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage believes that the IPO pricing is undemanding given the valuation HDFC AMC and Nippon AMC are currently commanding. From a more near-to-medium term perspective, it currently has a cautious view on the overall AMC sector.

"Even though we are positive on the industry prospects from a long-term perspective, we take cognisance of some of the near-to-medium term headwinds. The equity flows have been faltering month-on-month despite the equity markets being rewarding enough over the past few months. Market volatility, whether due to global cues and/or domestic economic data, could keep retail investors from participating in capital markets," the brokerage cautioned. The brokerage has not rated the IPO and said that it shall take a call on the stock rating at a later stage.

Emkay