Market Sixth IPO of the month: Why you should subscribe UTI AMC, brokerages answer Updated : September 28, 2020 01:24 PM IST Most brokerages have a 'subscribe' rating on the issue given its decent returns and profit margins in the past few years The company will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) and HDFC AMC The IPO comprises the sale of 3.9 crore equity shares, or 30.75 percent, stake by existing shareholders.