Market Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore Updated : October 18, 2020 01:56 PM IST The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 3,927.64 crore to reach Rs 2,73,075.43 crore. The valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 39,355.06 crore to reach Rs 14,71,081.28 crore. Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 percent.