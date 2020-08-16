Market Six of top-10 most valued companies lose Rs 78,275 crore in m-cap Updated : August 16, 2020 03:54 PM IST The market capitalisation of ITC gained Rs 604.97 crore to Rs 2,41,787.95 crore. HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 12,609.98 crore to Rs 3,21,014.11 crore. RIL's valuation plunged by Rs 20,666.46 crore to Rs 13,40,213.50 crore, taking the biggest drop among the 10 most valued firms. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply