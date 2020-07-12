  • SENSEX
Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

Updated : July 12, 2020 02:23 PM IST

While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.
RIL maintained its top spot in the list of the 10 most valuable Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.
Six of top-10 companies add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL shines

