Silicon Valley Bank employees got bonuses just hours before government takeover: Report

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) employees reportedly received their annual bonuses just hours before the government takeover, CNBC reported while quoting people with knowledge of the payments.

The Santa Clara, California-based bank has historically paid employee bonuses on the second Friday of March, sources were quoted as saying. They added that the payments were for work done in 2022 and had been in process days before the bank’s collapse. This year, bonus day happened to fall on SVB’s final day of independence.

According to Glassdoor.com, SVB bonuses range from about $12,000 for associates to $140,000 for managing directors. SVB was the highest-paying publicly traded bank in 2018, with employees getting an average of $250,683 for that year, Bloomberg reported.

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed on Friday by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which later appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as its receiver.

The bank failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The FDIC, in a statement, said as of December 31, 2022, the Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209.0 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits. At the time of closing, the number of deposits in excess of the insurance limits was undetermined.

The number of uninsured deposits will be determined once the FDIC obtains additional information from the bank and customers.

Over the past several years, SVB has been one of the most preferred choices of banking for startups and the tech industry in Silicon Valley, mainly because of its understanding of the industry and flexibility in many aspects suiting the startup ecosystem.

Meanwhile, SVB CEO Greg Becker addressed workers on Friday in a two-minute video in which he said that he no longer made decisions at the 40-year-old bank, sources said.

After its seizure, the FDIC offered SVB employees 45 days of employment, sources said. The bank had 8,528 employees as of December, CNBC reported. A spokesperson for the FDIC declined to respond to CNBC on the bonuses.