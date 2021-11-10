Sigachi IPO share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status

The allotment of shares for the Rs 125 crore Sigachi IPO is likely to be finalised today. The public offer received a strong response from investors as it was subscribed over 101 times on the final day of the bidding process.

The price band for the IPO that was open for subscription between November 1 and November 3 was Rs 161-163.

Investors who had applied for the Sigachi IPO can check the status of allotment of shares online, either through the registrar's website or directly through the portal of BSE.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Bigshare Services:

2) Select IPO name from the drop-down menu

3) Enter the application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your application number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button

The shares of Sigachi are expected to list next week on Monday on both major exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The issue received a robust response from the investors and was subscribed 101 times on the final day of bidding. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 80 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 172 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 86 times their reserved portion.

Sigachi Industries is a private limited company incorporated in 1989. It manufacturers 59 different grades of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) at its manufacturing units situated in Hyderabad and Gujarat. It has an aggregate installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY.