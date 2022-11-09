Siemens sets up new production facility in Aurangabad to manufacture bogies

By CNBCTV18.com

A export order for 200 bogies will be the first one executed in the new factory.

Buy / Sell Siemens share TRADE

Industrial manufacturing company Siemens has set up a state-of-the-art production facility in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, to cater to the increasing demand in India as well as the export market.

A export order for 200 bogies will be the first one executed in the new factory.

The factory, which has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock demands, manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.

The company has been providing technology support to businesses through its tech innovations focused on industry, infrastructure, transport and healthcare segments.

The Mobility business of Siemens Limited is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems as well as related services.