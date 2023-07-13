Shyam Metalics promoters may pare stake via QIP, OFS: Exclusive

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that promoters of Shyam Metalics, which look to pare down their stake by approximately 13 percent, is expected to happen by December 2023 against the deadline is June 2024.

In a move to comply with SEBI’s Minimum Pubic Shareholding (MPS) Norms, promoters of Shyam Metalics are expected to pare down their stake in the company through a combination of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) issue where the promoters could directly sell their stake into the company.

Shyam Metalics listed on exchanges in June 2021 post which promoter stake in the company came down to 88.35 percent. As per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, listed companies need to bring down the promoter shareholding to 75 percent within a period of 3 years. The MPS period for the promoters of Shyam Metalics ends in June 2024.

Since the first tranche of promoter stake dilution is expected to happen via a QIP issue, the proceeds of nearly Rs 800-900 crore will come into the company.

Once the first tranche of stake dilution has been executed, the company could weigh both option of another QIP issue or even an OFS issue for the purpose of diluting the balance sake. As per sources, the entire process of promoters diluting approximately 13 percent stake in the company is expected to be executed by December this year.

The decision to dilute promoters’ stake is driven by SEBI’s requirement to increase public shareholding, which aims to enhance transparency, improve corporate governance and provide minority shareholders with greater opportunity to participate in the company’s growth story.

Responding on the development, Shyam Metalics told CNBC-TV18, "The company has time till June 2024 to reduce promoter shareholding to the stipulated level. Currently, trading window is closed for the Q1 of FY2024 till 48 hours from the declaration of results. While the need for dilution is a regulatory mandate, we have not yet finalized any modalities of achieving the same. Any talk about QIP or OFS is purely speculative at this point."