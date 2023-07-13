Shyam Metalics promoters may pare stake via QIP, OFS: Exclusive

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that promoters of Shyam Metalics, which look to pare down their stake by approximately 13 percent, is expected to happen by December 2023 against the deadline is June 2024.

In a move to comply with SEBI’s Minimum Pubic Shareholding (MPS) Norms, promoters of Shyam Metalics are expected to pare down their stake in the company through a combination of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS) issue where the promoters could directly sell their stake into the company.

Share Market Live NSE

Shyam Metalics listed on exchanges in June 2021 post which promoter stake in the company came down to 88.35 percent. As per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, listed companies need to bring down the promoter shareholding to 75 percent within a period of 3 years. The MPS period for the promoters of Shyam Metalics ends in June 2024.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that promoters of Shyam Metalics, which look to pare down their stake by approximately 13 percent, is expected to happen by December 2023 against the deadline is June 2024. As per sources, Shyam Metalics is looking to launch its QIP issue next month, through which the promoters of the company will look to reduce their stake by 6-8 percent.