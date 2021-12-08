Shriram Properties IPO day 1: 60% of issue subscribed; qualified institutional buyers yet to bid

The initial public offering of residential realty developer Shriram Properties has been subscribed 57 percent on December 8, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 1.66 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.93 crore equity shares.

Retail investors subscribed 3 times to the IPO, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids for 1 percent against their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers have not put in bids yet.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 10 is Rs 113-118 apiece. Its shares are trading at a premium of Rs 20 in the grey market, according to data from IPO Watch.

Choice Brokerage has recommended subscribing to the IPO since the company is demanding a significant discount as compared to peers. The company is demanding a P/B multiple of 1.8 times, lesser than that of peers of 4.6 times.

Also Read | Shriram Properties IPO to open today: Key things to know

The company plans to use proceeds from the issue to repay or prepay in full or in part its own and subsidiaries' borrowings. It is also looking for funds for general corporate purposes.

However, GCL Securities has said investors can apply for listing gains as the company is posting losses for the last two years and its revenue has declined significantly since 2019.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 12:51 pm)