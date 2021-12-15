Shriram Properties IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check status

Shriram Properties is likely to finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today. The affordable housing developer had fixed the price band at Rs 113-118 per share for the public issue. The issue had opened for bidding on December 8 and closed on December 10. It is expected to list on the exchanges on December 20.

The company will announce its share allotment today and those who applied for the public issue can check the status on the registrar's website as well as on the BSE website.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Link Intime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your application number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button

After the allotment is finalised, unsuccessful bidders will get their funds back on December 16 and the successful investors will get the shares on December 17.

The issue received a good response from the investors and was oversubscribed by the final day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 13.5 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.9 crore equity shares. The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 12.72 times while that for non-institutional investors 4.82 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

On the grey market, the shares of Shriram Properties are trading at a premium of Rs 15 to the issue price, as per data from IPO Watch.