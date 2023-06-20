Piramal Enterprises likely to sell entire 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance via block deal

The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, which would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Shriram Finance at Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley will be the sole broker for the deal.

This stake sale will mark Piramal's exit from Shriram Finance , as its total shareholding in the company stood at 8.34 percent, according to the details shared with the BSE for the quarterly period ending March 2023.

On Monday (June 19), private equity firm TPG divested its entire 2.65 per cent stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,390 crore through open market transactions

Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), DSP MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Norges Bank, Societe Generale ODI and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, among others, were the buyers of the NBFC stock.

TPG India Investments II sold a total of 99,18,348 shares, amounting to a 2.65 percent stake in Shriram Finance, according to the block deal data available with the BSE. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,401 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,389.56 crore.

Shriram Finance stock at 52-week high

Shares of Shriram Finance surged 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,572.05 in Tuesday's (June 20) trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) quoted at Rs 1,559.45 apiece, up 6.11 percent at close.

The stock has gained 12.53 percent so far this year, compared to a 3.53 percent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex index.

The stock has an average target price of Rs 1635.25, as per data from Trendlyne. The consensus estimate represents an upside of 5 percent from the current market levels.

Analysts at YES Securities believes the current valuation of Shriram Finance is undemanding on its FY25 estimates and could make a good case for a re-rating on sustenance of current AUM (assets under management) growth rate and improvement in asset quality.

Meanwhile, analysts at HDFC Securities tweaked its FY24/FY25 estimates to factor in higher loan growth, partially offset by impairment of intangibles and maintained 'add' with a revised target price of Rs 1,645.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288 crore, up 18 percent higher in the March quarter. For FY23, the company's profit came at Rs 6,020 crore, reflecting a steep surge of 122 percent compared to Rs 2,721 crore clocked in FY22.

Shriram Finance is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, housing finance, stock broking and distribution businesses.