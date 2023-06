Piramal Enterprises likely to sell entire 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance via block deal

The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, which would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Shriram Finance at Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley will be the sole broker for the deal.