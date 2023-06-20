Piramal Enterprises likely to sell entire 8.34% stake in Shriram Finance via block deal

By Meghna Sen

The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, which would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Shriram Finance at Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley will be the sole broker for the deal. This stake sale will mark Piramal's exit from Shriram Finance , as its total shareholding in the company stood at 8.34 percent, according to the details shared with the BSE for the quarterly period ending March 2023.