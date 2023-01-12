homemarket News

Apax Partners likely to sell 4.63% shares in Shriram Finance via block deal

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 6:24:09 PM IST (Published)

In 2015, Apax acquired stake in Shriram City from TPG. Post the merger of Shriram City and Shriram Transport, Apax held 4.63 percent stake in Shriram Finance, the merged entity.

Private equity fund Apax Partners is planning to sell its shares in Shriram Finance Ltd, India's largest retail non-banking finance company (NBFC), via a block deal tomorrow, sources said. APAX's arm Dynasty Acquisition would sell up to 1.73 crore shares or 4.63 percent shares.

Apax is offering up to 6 percent discount on the deal. Kotak Securities and IIFL are likely to broker to the deal.
Apax is looking at exiting the entire stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, the sources added. The deal size of Rs 2,250 crore includes the green shoe option.
In 2015, Apax acquired stake in Shriram City from TPG. Post the merger of Shriram City and Shriram Transport, APAX held 4.63 percent stake in Shriram Finance, the merged entity.
The floor price is Rs 1,300 per equity share (a 1 percent discount to Rs 1,312.65 per share close on the NSE on January 12, 2023).
Shriram Finance's shares ended 1.75 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 1,311.60 apiece on Thursday. Manish@0512
