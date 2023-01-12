Apax Partners likely to sell 4.63% shares in Shriram Finance via block deal

In 2015, Apax acquired stake in Shriram City from TPG. Post the merger of Shriram City and Shriram Transport, Apax held 4.63 percent stake in Shriram Finance, the merged entity.
Private equity fund Apax Partners is planning to sell its shares in Shriram Finance Ltd, India's largest retail non-banking finance company (NBFC), via a block deal tomorrow, sources said. APAX's arm Dynasty Acquisition would sell up to 1.73 crore shares or 4.63 percent shares.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call
IST2 Min(s) Read
Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained
IST3 Min(s) Read
Apax is offering up to 6 percent discount on the deal. Kotak Securities and IIFL are likely to broker to the deal.
Apax is looking at exiting the entire stake in Shriram Finance Ltd, the sources added. The deal size of Rs 2,250 crore includes the green shoe option.
In 2015, Apax acquired stake in Shriram City from TPG. Post the merger of Shriram City and Shriram Transport, APAX held 4.63 percent stake in Shriram Finance, the merged entity.
The floor price is Rs 1,300 per equity share (a 1 percent discount to Rs 1,312.65 per share close on the NSE on January 12, 2023).
Shriram Finance's shares ended 1.75 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 1,311.60 apiece on Thursday. Manish@0512
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!