Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Shriram City Union Finance to issue bonds to raise up to Rs 750 crore

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Shriram City Union Finance to issue bonds on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 750 crore. There will also be a green shoe option of up to Rs 650 crore, taking the aggregate amount to Rs 750 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Shriram City Union Finance to issue bonds to raise up to Rs 750 crore
Shriram City Union Finance on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The banking and securities management committee of the company on Wednesday approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal-protected and market-linked non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 100 crore.
There will also be a green shoe option of up to Rs 650 crore, taking the aggregate amount to Rs 750 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The debt capital will be raised in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.
The stock of the company closed 6.22 percent down at Rs 1,621.60 apiece on BSE.
First Published:  IST
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More