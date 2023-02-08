English
Shree Cement Oct Dec net profit down 44% on higher input costs; Misses street estimates

Shree Cement Oct-Dec net profit down 44% on higher input costs; Misses street estimates

Shree Cement Oct-Dec net profit down 44% on higher input costs; Misses street estimates
By Akanksha Upadhyay  Feb 8, 2023 4:59:24 PM IST (Updated)

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,068.8 crore in Q3FY23, 1.8 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 4,145 crore.

Shree Cement’s net profit in the quarter ending 31st December declined 44 percent due to the high input costs. The company’s standalone net profit declined to Rs 276.7 crore year-on-year in the December quarter as against Rs 492 crore in the year-ago period.

The PAT was 17.4 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 335 crore. However, the net profit was higher sequentially compared to Rs 189.6 crore in the September quarter.


The cement manufacturer’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,068.8 crore in Q3FY23, 1.8 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 4,145 crore. The revenue was 14.5 percent higher year-on-year compared to Rs 3,551.8 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shree Cement’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 708 crore, down 14 percent YoY compared to Rs 826 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA surged 35 percent quarter-on-quarter compared to Rs 523 crore in Q2FY23.

The company’s margins also dropped by 580 basis points to 17.4 percent compared to 23.2 percent in the same quarter a year ago. It was 20 bps higher than the CNBCTV-18 Poll estimates of 17.2 percent.

For the December quarter, Shree Cement’s total volume surged by 23 percent on a YoY basis to 8.03 million tonnes (MT) from 6.55 MT a year ago. The total volume was also higher 8 percent QoQ.

“In the Union Budget 2023-24, capital investments have been given a major fillip by providing highest ever allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore and cement demand, being linked with capex activities, would surely get a big boost from the same. Shree Cement is perfectly positioned to perform in these exciting times,” said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement.

The company’s shares closed 0.22 percent higher at Rs 24,329.9 per piece on Wednesday.

(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Feb 8, 2023 4:54 PM IST
