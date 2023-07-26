Shree Cement Q1 Results: Apart from the financial results, the Board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of on-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Cement manufacturer Shree Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise of 84 percent year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit to Rs 581 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY24). The company had posted a net profit of Rs 315.55 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased 19 percent YoY to Rs 4,999 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,202.69 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 932.6 crore, up 14 percent YoY, while margins came in at 18.6 percent, lower by 90 basis points YoY.

Shree Cement is the third largest cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd were trading at Rs 23,979 on NSE in trade today, up 1.30 percent from the previous close.