1 Min Read
Shree Cement Q1 Results: Apart from the financial results, the Board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of on-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
Cement manufacturer Shree Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise of 84 percent year-on-year (YoY) in its standalone net profit to Rs 581 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY24). The company had posted a net profit of Rs 315.55 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.
The company's revenue from operations increased 19 percent YoY to Rs 4,999 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,202.69 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 932.6 crore, up 14 percent YoY, while margins came in at 18.6 percent, lower by 90 basis points YoY.
Apart from the financial results, the Board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of on-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
Shree Cement is the third largest cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.
Shares of Shree Cement Ltd were trading at Rs 23,979 on NSE in trade today, up 1.30 percent from the previous close.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read