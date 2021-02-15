Should you subscribe Nureca's Rs 100-crore IPO? Here's what analysts say Updated : February 15, 2021 03:35 PM IST Most brokerages have a subscribe rating for the issue on the back of attractive valuations, diversified portfolios and expectations of strong growth. Yash Gupta - Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking also has a positive outlook for the issue. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply