Should learn from 1999, 2007 experiences, be careful when markets are at all-time high, says ICICI Prudential’s S Naren

S Naren, ED & CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, on Tuesday, said that investors need to be careful when markets are at an all-time high.

“We have had bad experiences in 2007, 1999; so we have to learn from those bad experiences that investors, at an all-time high, have to be more careful. The biggest mistakes do not happen when the markets are low; there can be very aggressive equity. And this is our learning,” Naren said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to him, it’s difficult to predict the ultimate top of this bull market.

“From my learnings, I believe that it is impossible to predict the ultimate top or predict the ultimate bottom and no one knows the ultimate top; the ultimate top maybe 80,000, maybe 70,000, maybe 60,000 but that investors have to recognize that they should do asset allocation from here and not recognize that they should do only equities from here,” said Naren.

“We are not saying that the markets are going to go down from 60,000 or anything like that because we also don't know that,” he said.

