Short video app Bolo Indya raises $4,00,000 to scale operations

Updated : December 06, 2020 07:18 PM IST

The startup is offering a unique proposition of Bolo Meets to its 2.8 million content creators to leverage their social capital across the user base of more than 6.5 million.
Short videos in local languages are expected to see the demand of over 80 million users by 2022.
Advertisement