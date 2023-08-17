Shoora Designs IPO opens for subscription today. Should you bid?

Shoora Designs IPO: The IPO is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 4.24 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 2.03 crore. The net proceeds from the public offer will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The initial share sale of Shoora Designs Limited opened for public subscription on Thursday, August 17. The issue will conclude on Monday, August 21.

Share Market Live NSE

The company, which operates in the manufacturing and trade of diamonds and jewellery, will offer its shares at a price band of Rs 48 apiece at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Investors can bid for 3,000 shares in one lot.

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Shoora Designs issue is Rs 0 today, according to market sources. The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares and is largely tracked for gauging the listing price.

The initial public offering ( IPO ) is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 4.24 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 2.03 crore.

The net proceeds from the public offer will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

About 50 percent of the offer has been reserved for retail investors and the remaining half has been set aside for other investors.

For the year ending March 2023, Shoora Designs has recorded revenue of Rs 2.10 crore and net profit of Rs 11.45 crore.

Swaraj Shares and Securities is acting as the lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

The share allotment is expected to be made on August 24 and the credit of shares is likely to take place on August 28. Unsuccessful bidders will have refunds initiated on August 25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with August 29 as the tentative date of listing.

Incorporated in March 2021, Shoora Designs is a manufacturer of natural diamond and jewellery mainly focused on natural and lab-grown diamonds and jewellery.

The company offers a wide range of products, including white diamonds, pie cut diamonds, fancy shape diamonds, black diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earnings, diamond pendants, diamond bracelets, diamond necklaces and diamond watches.