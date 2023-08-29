Shoora Designs IPO listing: BSE SME share turns multibagger on listing day with 100% gain

Shares of Shoora Designs Limited made a mega debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday (August 29), listing at a premium of 90 percent to the issue price. The stock is listed at Rs 91.20, a robust premium of 90 percent to its IPO price of Rs 48.

After the listing, the stock went on to hit a 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 95.76 apiece. With this gain, the IPO investors stand to have doubled their investment.

The IPO of Shoora Designs , which was open for public bidding from August 17 to August 21, sold its shares at Rs 48 apiece at a face value of Rs 10 per share.

The offer is entirely a fresh equity issue of up to 4.24 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 2.03 crore. Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds and jewellery, raised Rs 2 crore at Rs 48 per share. The issue was subscribed 64.52 times.

For the year ending March 2023, Shoora Designs has recorded revenue of Rs 2.10 crore and net profit of Rs 11.45 crore.

The company has just nine employees as of now.

Swaraj Shares and Securities acted as the lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies was the registrar.

Incorporated in March 2021, Shoora Designs is a manufacturer of natural diamonds and jewellery mainly focused on natural and lab-grown diamonds and jewellery.

The company offers a wide range of products, including white diamonds, pie-cut diamonds, fancy shape diamonds, black diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond pendants, diamond bracelets, diamond necklaces and diamond watches.