Shemaroo Entertainment shares tank 5% to hit lower circuit after raids

Media and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd shares tanked five percent to hit the lower circuit on Friday following search operations by Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Department officials, and detention of top company executives.

The stock opened lower by five percent, its permissible share movement in a day, was stuck in the lower circuit at Rs 130.20 on BSE. Trading volume surged by more than 4.04 times as 0.17 lakh shares traded in morning deals.

On NSE, Shemaroo hit the lower circuit of five percent at Rs 131.15 as 56,021 shares changed hands.

Meanwhile, Shemaroo Entertainment in an exchange filing on Friday stated that the court has held that the arrest of three company executives was illegal and the remand of the company’s officials was not warranted.

“The Company denied the claim demanded by the CGST department and the same will be contested by the company as the company believes that all the statutory dues and compliances have been duly paid and filed by the Company,” Shemaroo Entertainment said in the filing.

The company on Thursday said that CGST and Central Excise Department carried out search operations at its premises on September 5, 2023.

Atul H Maru, Jt. Managing Director; Hiren Gada, whole-time director & CEO; and Amit Haria, CFO of the company were arrested on September 6. Subsequently, bail was granted on September 7.

Considering the status of the case, the estimated impact on the company and the amount involved was not identifiable currently, it had stated.

Shemaroo Entertainment operates three TV channels, a Hindi general entertainment channel Shemaroo TV; Hindi channel Shemaroo Umang that offers light-hearted stories; and Shemaroo MarathiBana, the first regional channel of the company.