Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment settled 4.99 percent higher in trade today as the company received an approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to uplink and downlink television channels.

Leading Indian content power house Shemaroo Entertainment on Wednesday said it has received an approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to uplink and downlink television channels.

Share Market Live NSE

Stock exchanges are hereby informed that pursuant to application of permission to uplink and downlink TV Channels by the Company, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has granted permission for the same as on August 01, 2023, subject to fulfillment of terms within prescribed timelines," the company said.

Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd settled 4.99 percent higher at Rs 150.30 apiece in trade today. The stock tumbled 12.39 percent so far this year, while it gained 31.38 percent in the last one year.

Shemaroo Entertainment had reported a robust March quarter earnings. The company's Q4FY23 net profit had surged 136.5 percent to Rs. 4.8 crores as against Rs 2.1 crores in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA rose 93.7 percent to Rs 16.9 crore as compared to Rs 8.7 crore in Q4 of FY22. The company's revenue from operations surged 75.8% percent to Rs 164.5 crore as against Rs 93.6 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal year, the company's net profit rose 77.7 percent to Rs 9.4 crore in FY23 as against Rs 5.3 crore in FY22. EBITDA was up 31.9 percent to Rs 47.3 crore, as against Rs 35.8 crore. Revenues soared 45.9 percent to Rs 556.6 crore as compared to Rs 381.4 crore.