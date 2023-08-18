Shelter Pharma IPO allotment today: Here’s how to check status

Investors who have subscribed to the initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat-based herbal products maker Shelter Pharma Ltd would likely be able to check the status of share allotment by the end of the day today, August 18.

The Rs 16-crore IPO , which was open for subscription during August 10 to August 14, received strong response from investors and was oversubscribed by more than 15 times.

The retail category, particularly, received bids for shares more than 22 times the quota reserved for the segment. Notably, 50 percent of the net issue was set aside for retail investors.

If you were also one of the subscribers to the issue, you can check the status of your IPO application by visiting the portal of the official registrar of the issue — Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

How to check IPO share allotment status online

Visit the website by clicking on this link- https://ipo.bigshareonline. com/ipo_status.html.

Select the company name as ‘Shelter Pharma IPO’

Enter your Application No/CAF number or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Once you submit these details, you will be able to see the number of shares allotted to you.

In case of successful allotment, the equity shares will be transferred to your demat account by August 22.

The unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts by August 21. The shares should start trading on the BSE SME platform with effect from August 23.

Shelter Pharma IPO was a fixed price issue, with the company having fixed the price at Rs 42 per share. Investors could bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereafter. The issue comprises only a fresh issue of 38.16 lakh equity shares.

The company plans to utilise fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements (Rs 14 crore), and general corporate purposes (Rs 87 lakh).