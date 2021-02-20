  • SENSEX
Shares rise as cyclical stocks provide support; yields climb

Updated : February 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST

The MSCI's global stock index was up 0.16 percent at 679.74, after losing ground for three consecutive sessions.
Brent crude futures settled at $62.91 a barrel, down $1.02 or 1.6 percent, while US crude oil futures settled at $59.24 a barrel, down $1.28, or 2.1 percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.3381 percent, its highest level in about a year.
GST compensation shortfall released to states reaches Rs. 1 lakh crore

RBI puts Rs 1,000 withdrawal cap on Karnataka based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India; experts says need to step up vaccination drive

