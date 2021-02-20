Shares rise as cyclical stocks provide support; yields climb Updated : February 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST The MSCI's global stock index was up 0.16 percent at 679.74, after losing ground for three consecutive sessions. Brent crude futures settled at $62.91 a barrel, down $1.02 or 1.6 percent, while US crude oil futures settled at $59.24 a barrel, down $1.28, or 2.1 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.6 basis points at 1.3381 percent, its highest level in about a year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply