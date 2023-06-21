Sensex scales record high on better macros, Nifty 50 nears all-time high — what lies ahead?

Going ahead, many analysts expect the momentum in Indian markets to remain strong. "We continue to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market, supported by the emerging favourable structure, as increasing capex enables banks to improve credit growth," they said

Strong signals from global markets as well as favourable domestic factors including steady foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflows, increased risk appetite, an optimistic view on interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and better-than-expected earnings have cheered Indian stocks, with benchmark Sensex surging to its lifetime peak of 63,588.31 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex experienced an upward momentum during the morning trade, rising 260 points or 0.41 percent to reach its all-time high of 63,588 levels, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance, TCS and HDFC twins. The previous peak was 63,583, which it scaled last year on December 1.

From the Sensex pack, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, L&T, HUL, Wipro and RIL were the top gainers , while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the top losers.

Shriram Finance and Piramal Enterprises opened at 10 percent upper circuits as Piramal Enterprises sold its entire 8.34 percent stake in the company through block deals on Wednesday.

Nifty within kissing distance of new high

At the same time, Nifty50 was trading at 18,875.90, around 10 points shy of its record intraday high of 18,887.60 points, hit on December 1, 2022. Other NSE indices such as Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap, and Nifty Smallcap scaled new highs during the day.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index surged the most, with 0.61 percent gain and Nifty Financial Sevices index rose 0.51 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was up 0.4 percent, Nifty FMCG 0.4 percent and Nifty IT added 0.2 percent. However, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma shed 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

"The Nifty is clearly knocking on the door of record highs. The way-out markets have outperformed global peers in last couple of session, it's an indication of inherent strength. Probably by today second half or tomorrow, the Nifty should be seeing a new record high and then eyeing the next milestone of 19000. Importantly, the recent laggard BFSI has started participating in the move, providing credence to the rally," said Angel One's Sameet Chavan.

Going ahead, many analysts expect the momentum in Indian markets to remain strong. The share market has seen a solid rally in the last couple of months, especially in the mid and small-cap space, led by positive FII flows, robust economic growth versus other emerging market countries, strong earnings outlook, robust demand across the sector, the banking sector in better shape, and private capex cycle expectations.

"We continue to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market, supported by the emerging favourable structure, as increasing Capex enables banks to improve credit growth. Our base case December 2023 Nifty target is at 20,200 by valuing it at 20 times on December 2024 earnings," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS.

"While the headline indices Nifty and Sensex are displaying gradual upward movement, the true growth potential lies within the broader market. This broader market outperformance is expected to persist as we approach the peak interest rate scenarios. Although some profit booking is anticipated around the 64000 level, any temporary decline presents an excellent buying opportunity. The immediate demand zone is projected to be within the range of 61700–62400," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

"This milestone suggests a positive sentiment among market participants and indicates the potential for further upward movement. However, it is essential to closely monitor the trading volumes to understand the market's behaviour as the market tends to face profit booking activity near record-high levels which remain short-lived usually," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services.

Can the market see a small correction?

"The market is having high momentum due to consistent fund flow and promising India story along with some earnings are catching up. FII is consistently buying except in the last 2 days. DIIs are also sitting with huge cash and chasing value stocks. A small correction can happen anytime and that would be healthy," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head - Wealth at AUM Capital Market.

"Overall we are bullish with a longer time horizon. India VIX is currently in a comfortable range and that will also provide comfort. The biggest fear seems to be monsoon at this point in time. The monsoon is very weak till date and EL Nano effect is in the play. This might bring some corrections. Profit booking might also come at these levels," Kochar added.