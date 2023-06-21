Sensex scales record high on better macros, Nifty 50 nears all-time high — what lies ahead?

By Meghna Sen

Going ahead, many analysts expect the momentum in Indian markets to remain strong. "We continue to believe in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market, supported by the emerging favourable structure, as increasing capex enables banks to improve credit growth," they said

Strong signals from global markets as well as favourable domestic factors including steady foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflows, increased risk appetite, an optimistic view on interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and better-than-expected earnings have cheered Indian stocks, with benchmark Sensex surging to its lifetime peak of 63,588.31 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex experienced an upward momentum during the morning trade, rising 260 points or 0.41 percent to reach its all-time high of 63,588 levels, led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance, TCS and HDFC twins. The previous peak was 63,583, which it scaled last year on December 1.