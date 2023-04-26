Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open with cuts, Asian indices in the red

Share Market Update | Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 5,063 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Consumer Products with a target of Rs 880 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Dalmia Bharat, AU Small Finance Bank and more
These are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade.
Share Market News | GMR Airports gets Rs 631.24 crore from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund
The company gets Rs 631.24 crore from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund on subscription of 63,124 debentures.
Market News | These companies to report earnings today:
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
MAKE OR BREAK SESSION
Market consolidated after Monday’s breakout
Indian market continues to ignore weak global cues
Most numbers ex of IT continue to look very strong
Domestic economy facing cos delivering stellar nos
Ex of IT, most big indices are close to life highs
Today is penultimate day of April series
If Nifty crosses yesterday high, expect fireworks
Nifty’s 200 DMA of 17,625 remains biggest support
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Today’s trade is about breaking yesterday’s range
Yesterday’s high: 17,807, low: 17,716
Need to see how RIL and TCS move in trade today
TCS has started to show big moves recently
Ex of Infosys, most Index heavies are close to breakouts
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty remains strong till 42,250 is held
Fin Nifty expiry damaged Bank Nifty in yesterday last hour
Another 2000 point rally has opened up on Bank Nifty now
May series may see Bank Nifty at 45,000 for first time
Global Market Cue | Crude slides, brent below $81 per bbl
US 10-year yield slips to 3.4 percent and 2-year yield below four percent ahead of eco data
European markets close largely lower on Tuesday, CAC slips 0.6 percent, DAX flat
Crude slides on concerns over Chinese demand, US inventories, brent below $81 per bbl
Gold prices hover around $2,000/oz countering pressure from strong dollar
Cryptocurrencies gain back momentum, Bitcoin comfortably above $28,000
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended over a percent in the red
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 1.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down nearly two percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 faces resistance above 17,800 ahead of F&O expiry
After the surge on Monday, the Nifty 50 index had closed near a crucial resistance level. As a result, the narrow trading band returned on Tuesday, as the index traded only in a 90-point range through the day. (Trade Setup for April 26)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed with minor gains on Tuesday
Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent. (Read more on April 25 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!