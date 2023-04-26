Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open with cuts, Asian indices in the red

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 7:50 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 37 points or 0.2 percent lower at 17,820.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki and SBI Life due to post their earnings later in the day. Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products and Dalmia Bharat reported their quarterly numbers on Tuesday.

Live Updates

Share Market Update | Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 5,063 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Consumer Products with a target of Rs 880 per share. (Read more)

Apr 26, 2023 8:55 AM

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Dalmia Bharat, AU Small Finance Bank and more

These are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade.

Apr 26, 2023 8:41 AM

Share Market News | GMR Airports gets Rs 631.24 crore from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

The company gets Rs 631.24 crore from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund on subscription of 63,124 debentures.

Apr 26, 2023 8:37 AM

Market News | These companies to report earnings today:

Apr 26, 2023 8:31 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market

MAKE OR BREAK SESSION

Market consolidated after Monday’s breakout
Indian market continues to ignore weak global cues
Most numbers ex of IT continue to look very strong
Domestic economy facing cos delivering stellar nos
Ex of IT, most big indices are close to life highs
Today is penultimate day of April series
If Nifty crosses yesterday high, expect fireworks
Nifty’s 200 DMA of 17,625 remains biggest support
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Today’s trade is about breaking yesterday’s range
Yesterday’s high: 17,807, low: 17,716
Need to see how RIL and TCS move in trade today
TCS has started to show big moves recently
Ex of Infosys, most Index heavies are close to breakouts
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty remains strong till 42,250 is held
Fin Nifty expiry damaged Bank Nifty in yesterday last hour
Another 2000 point rally has opened up on Bank Nifty now
May series may see Bank Nifty at 45,000 for first time

Apr 26, 2023 8:26 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude slides, brent below $81 per bbl 

US 10-year yield slips to 3.4 percent and 2-year yield below four percent ahead of eco data

European markets close largely lower on Tuesday, CAC slips 0.6 percent, DAX flat

Crude slides on concerns over Chinese demand, US inventories, brent below $81 per bbl

Gold prices hover around $2,000/oz countering pressure from strong dollar

Cryptocurrencies gain back momentum, Bitcoin comfortably above $28,000

Apr 26, 2023 8:24 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended over a percent in the red 

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 1.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down nearly two percent

Apr 26, 2023 8:18 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

Apr 26, 2023 8:10 AM

Share Market Update | Nifty 50 faces resistance above 17,800 ahead of F&O expiry

After the surge on Monday, the Nifty 50 index had closed near a crucial resistance level. As a result, the narrow trading band returned on Tuesday, as the index traded only in a 90-point range through the day. (Trade Setup for April 26)

Apr 26, 2023 7:56 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed with minor gains on Tuesday

Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent. (Read more on April 25 session)

Apr 26, 2023 7:54 AM

Apr 26, 2023 7:50 AM