Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open with cuts, Asian indices in the red

Share Market Update | Nifty 50 faces resistance above 17,800 ahead of F&O expiry
After the surge on Monday, the Nifty 50 index had closed near a crucial resistance level. As a result, the narrow trading band returned on Tuesday, as the index traded only in a 90-point range through the day. (Trade Setup for April 26)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed with minor gains on Tuesday
Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent. (Read more on April 25 session)
