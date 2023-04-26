English
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open with cuts, Asian indices in the red

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 26, 2023 7:50 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 37 points or 0.2 percent lower at 17,820.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki and SBI Life due to post their earnings later in the day. Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products and Dalmia Bharat reported their quarterly numbers on Tuesday.

Share Market Update | Nifty 50 faces resistance above 17,800 ahead of F&O expiry

After the surge on Monday, the Nifty 50 index had closed near a crucial resistance level. As a result, the narrow trading band returned on Tuesday, as the index traded only in a 90-point range through the day. (Trade Setup for April 26)

Apr 26, 2023 7:56 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed with minor gains on Tuesday

Among sectoral indices power and PSU Bank closed gaining 1 percent each while metal, infra, oil and gas and realty gained 0.5 percent each. Nifty IT shed the most and closed down 0.1 percent. (Read more on April 25 session)

Apr 26, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 26, 2023 7:50 AM
