Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumers, Nestle to remain in focus

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumers, Nestle to remain in focus
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 10:42 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open with minor gains on Tuesday, amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22 points or 0.1 percent higher at 17,781 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer and Nestle due to post their earnings later in the day. Persistent Systems reported its quarterly numbers overnight.

Live Updates

Nifty 50 Update | Nestle India reports March quarter earnings 

Here's how the numbers fared vs the year ago period 

  Q1CY23 YoY Change
Profit (Rs crore) 736.6 +23.9%
Revenue (Rs crore) 4,830 +21.3%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 1,098 +18%
Margin 22.7% -70 bps
Apr 25, 2023 10:56 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Nestle India reports March quarter earnings 

Here's how the numbers fared vs estimates 

  Q1CY23 Vs Estimates
Profit (Rs crore) 736.6 +9.1%
Revenue (Rs crore) 4,830 +8.3%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 1,098 +6.8%
Margin 22.7% -30 bps
Apr 25, 2023 10:55 AM

Stock Market News | Nestle reports March quarter numbers 

FMCG major posts a profit of Rs 736.6 for the quarter ended March 2023. 

Apr 25, 2023 10:46 AM

Share Market News | Anupam Rasayan signs Letter of Intent worth Rs 380 crore with an American Multinational

The company signs a letter of intent worth Rs 380 crore with an American Multinational to supply new age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next 5 years. The shares of the company are trading nearly four percent higher. 

Apr 25, 2023 10:42 AM

Adani Group Updates | Sharp rise in group stocks 

Shares of the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises are up 3.7 percent while the other Nifty 50 stock Adani Ports is up 1.4 percent. Adani Green, Adani Total, and Adani Transmission are up five percent each. Adani Power is up 4.2 percent. ACC and Ambuja Cement are up 1.3 and 0.6 percent, respectively. NDTV is trading 3.4 percent higher. 

Apr 25, 2023 10:26 AM

Share Market News | Biocon Biologics now valued at $6 billion versus $4.9 billion in 2021

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the revised agreement with Serum, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Investment in Biocon Biologics is now being done at $6 billion valuation. The deal will include the complete portfolio of Serum’s vaccines.” (Read more)

Apr 25, 2023 10:11 AM

Stock Market Live | IIFL shares rise 8% 

The company reported its numners for the March quarter on Monday. 

Apr 25, 2023 9:58 AM

Share Market Update | Zomato shares jump 7%

The shares of the food delivery company are up 7.1 percent. The shares have gained in the last four out of five trading sessions. 

Apr 25, 2023 9:30 AM

Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session. (Read more)

Apr 25, 2023 9:19 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat

Three Nifty 50 stocks - Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Tata Consumer - to report earnings today. 

Apr 25, 2023 9:18 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.86 vs dollar 

Apr 25, 2023 9:08 AM

Share Market Update | Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,928 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. (Read more)

Apr 25, 2023 8:53 AM

Stocks to Watch | IPCA Labs, Persistent Systems, LIC, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra Lifespaces and more

These are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today.

Apr 25, 2023 8:42 AM

Global Market Cue | US slips to more than one-week low

US 10-year yield slips to 3.48 percent as investors weigh Fed's upcoming rate decision. 

US dollar index slips to more than one-week low against a basker of currencies

European markets ends near flatline on Monday, DAX slips 0.1 percent, FTSE flat

Crude rises on expectations of higher fuel demand in China, brent at $83/bbl

Gold prices rise slightly to $1,997/oz supported by weaker dollar and treasury yields

Apr 25, 2023 8:40 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices muted ahead of tech earnings

The three main US indices ended mixed on Monday.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.3 percent

Apr 25, 2023 8:29 AM