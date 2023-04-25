Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumers, Nestle to remain in focus

Nifty 50 Update | Nestle India reports March quarter earnings
Here's how the numbers fared vs the year ago period
|Q1CY23
|YoY Change
|Profit (Rs crore)
|736.6
|+23.9%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|4,830
|+21.3%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|1,098
|+18%
|Margin
|22.7%
|-70 bps
Nifty 50 Update | Nestle India reports March quarter earnings
Here's how the numbers fared vs estimates
|Q1CY23
|Vs Estimates
|Profit (Rs crore)
|736.6
|+9.1%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|4,830
|+8.3%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|1,098
|+6.8%
|Margin
|22.7%
|-30 bps
Stock Market News | Nestle reports March quarter numbers
FMCG major posts a profit of Rs 736.6 for the quarter ended March 2023.
Share Market News | Anupam Rasayan signs Letter of Intent worth Rs 380 crore with an American Multinational
The company signs a letter of intent worth Rs 380 crore with an American Multinational to supply new age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next 5 years. The shares of the company are trading nearly four percent higher.
Adani Group Updates | Sharp rise in group stocks
Shares of the group's flagship company Adani Enterprises are up 3.7 percent while the other Nifty 50 stock Adani Ports is up 1.4 percent. Adani Green, Adani Total, and Adani Transmission are up five percent each. Adani Power is up 4.2 percent. ACC and Ambuja Cement are up 1.3 and 0.6 percent, respectively. NDTV is trading 3.4 percent higher.
Share Market News | Biocon Biologics now valued at $6 billion versus $4.9 billion in 2021
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the revised agreement with Serum, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Investment in Biocon Biologics is now being done at $6 billion valuation. The deal will include the complete portfolio of Serum’s vaccines.” (Read more)
Stock Market Live | IIFL shares rise 8%
The company reported its numners for the March quarter on Monday.
Share Market Update | Zomato shares jump 7%
The shares of the food delivery company are up 7.1 percent. The shares have gained in the last four out of five trading sessions.
Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session. (Read more)
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat
Three Nifty 50 stocks - Bajaj Auto, Nestle and Tata Consumer - to report earnings today.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher at 81.86 vs dollar
Share Market Update | Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,928 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | IPCA Labs, Persistent Systems, LIC, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra Lifespaces and more
These are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today.
Global Market Cue | US slips to more than one-week low
US 10-year yield slips to 3.48 percent as investors weigh Fed's upcoming rate decision.
US dollar index slips to more than one-week low against a basker of currencies
European markets ends near flatline on Monday, DAX slips 0.1 percent, FTSE flat
Crude rises on expectations of higher fuel demand in China, brent at $83/bbl
Gold prices rise slightly to $1,997/oz supported by weaker dollar and treasury yields
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices muted ahead of tech earnings
The three main US indices ended mixed on Monday.
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.3 percent