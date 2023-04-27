Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 needs to close 15 points higher on F&O expiry day for this milestone
This will also mark the first positive expiry for the Nifty 50 index after four consecutive negative ones. (Trade Setup for April 27)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty closed higher after a rangebound session, Nifty 50 at two-week high
The Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Wednesday following a rangebound session, led by financials.
