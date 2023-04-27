English
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 27, 2023 7:47 AM IST (Published)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 46 points or 0.3 percent lower at 17,868 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Nifty 50 companies Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever due to post their earnings later in the day. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and SBI Life reported their quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 needs to close 15 points higher on F&O expiry day for this milestone

This will also mark the first positive expiry for the Nifty 50 index after four consecutive negative ones. (Trade Setup for April 27)

Apr 27, 2023 8:09 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty closed higher after a rangebound session, Nifty 50 at two-week high

The Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Wednesday following a rangebound session, led by financials.

Apr 27, 2023 7:49 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 27, 2023 7:43 AM
Market Movers

