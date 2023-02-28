Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50, Sensex end in the red for 8th session in a row, metal and pharma drag

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on February 28, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Share Market Update | Cashthechaos.com's Jai Bala on metal
"I am bearish on the metal space, particularly a copper related names. So Hindalco Industries is one, one such one and if you look at the charts of Larsen and Toubro, it's shaping up to be a head and shoulders top. So once the stock goes below Rs 2,080 that will activate the head and shoulders pattern and the objective will workout to somewhere close to Rs 1,800. So from the frontline I am negative on these two. I think SBI and ICICI Bank will also follow through later on. I have mentioned that previous weeks, but on a fresh basis in Hindalco and L&T are the ones which are looking negative at this point," says Jai Bala, Cashthechaos.com
Market At Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end In The Red For 8th Straight Day; Metal & Pharma Stocks Top Losers
Sensex Slips 326 Points To 58,962 & Nifty 89 Points To 17,304
Nifty Bank Slips 38 Points To 40,269 While Midcap Index Rises 222 Points To 30,117
Adani Grp Stocks Rebound With Mkt Cap Rising `30,000 Cr, Best Day In 3 Weeks
Cipla’s Detailed US FDA Observations Drag The Stock, It’s Down More Than 4%
Paint Stocks Rise On Positive Outlook, Asian Paints Up 3%, Berger Rises 4%
Vedanta Slides As Parent Co’s Bond Slides, Stock Down 7% Despite Co’s Assurance
NSE Revoking Its Earlier F&O Exclusion Order, Lifts Zee Ent, Stock Up More Than 6%
Auto Cos Close Largely Higher Ahead Of Mthly Numbers, M&M, Escorts Top Gainers
Rain Ind Closes 2% Higher While Vesuvius Slips 10% Following Q4CY22 Earnings
BSE Companies Continue To Lose Mkt Cap, Investors Lose `16,000 Cr Today
BSE Companies Have Lost Mkt Cap Of `13 Lakh Cr In Feb & `25 Lk Cr In Last 2 Mths
BSE Companies Record Biggest-ever Market Cap Fall In The First 2 Months Of A Yr
Stock Market News | Paint companies outperform on lower crude prices, rural demand revival
The paints sector is a crude-sensitive space & a recent drop in crude prices has also aided the outperformance of paint companies in today’s trade, crude prices dropped below $83 per bbl last night & are down nearly five percent YTD. (Read more)