Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50, Sensex end in the red for 8th session in a row, metal and pharma drag

1 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  |  Feb 28, 2023 4:05 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in the red for eighth session straight as pharma and metal stocks remained under pressure. Consumer stocks, however, ended in the green. Adani group stocks posted their best day in three weeks.

Live Updates

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on February 28, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.

Feb 28, 2023 4:05 PM

Share Market Update | Cashthechaos.com's Jai Bala on metal 
"I am bearish on the metal space, particularly a copper related names. So Hindalco Industries is one, one such one and if you look at the charts of Larsen and Toubro, it's shaping up to be a head and shoulders top. So once the stock goes below Rs 2,080 that will activate the head and shoulders pattern and the objective will workout to somewhere close to Rs 1,800. So from the frontline I am negative on these two. I think SBI and ICICI Bank will also follow through later on. I have mentioned that previous weeks, but on a fresh basis in Hindalco and L&T are the ones which are looking negative at this point," says Jai Bala, Cashthechaos.com

Feb 28, 2023 3:48 PM

Market At Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end In The Red For 8th Straight Day; Metal & Pharma Stocks Top Losers

Sensex Slips 326 Points To 58,962 & Nifty 89 Points To 17,304

Nifty Bank Slips 38 Points To 40,269 While Midcap Index Rises 222 Points To 30,117

Adani Grp Stocks Rebound With Mkt Cap Rising `30,000 Cr, Best Day In 3 Weeks

Cipla’s Detailed US FDA Observations Drag The Stock, It’s Down More Than 4%

Paint Stocks Rise On Positive Outlook, Asian Paints Up 3%, Berger Rises 4%

Vedanta Slides As Parent Co’s Bond Slides, Stock Down 7% Despite Co’s Assurance

NSE Revoking Its Earlier F&O Exclusion Order, Lifts Zee Ent, Stock Up More Than 6%

Auto Cos Close Largely Higher Ahead Of Mthly Numbers, M&M, Escorts Top Gainers

Rain Ind Closes 2% Higher While Vesuvius Slips 10% Following Q4CY22 Earnings

BSE Companies Continue To Lose Mkt Cap, Investors Lose `16,000 Cr Today

BSE Companies Have Lost Mkt Cap Of `13 Lakh Cr In Feb & `25 Lk Cr In Last 2 Mths

BSE Companies Record Biggest-ever Market Cap Fall In The First 2 Months Of A Yr

Feb 28, 2023 3:35 PM

Rupee Close | Rupee ends higher vs the US dollar

Feb 28, 2023 3:34 PM

Stock Market Update | Bank Of Baroda Large Trade

1.3 crore shares or 0.26 percent equity worth Rs 209.2 crore change hands at an average of Rs 160 per share.

Feb 28, 2023 3:15 PM

Share Market News | Shree Cement emerges as the highest bidder for Datima Coal Mine Block, Chattisgarh

This mine has geological reserves of 13.30 mt, official confirmation from Govt declaring co as the winner of the above deposit is awaited.

Feb 28, 2023 2:37 PM

Stock Market Update | Yes Securities' Pritesh Mehta on Whirlpool 

"Whirlpool has given a good breakout, from here we can see strong upside of at least 12 percent in this stock," says Pritesh Mehta, Yes Securities. Mehta also suggests buying Power Grid with a target of Rs 245.

Feb 28, 2023 1:52 PM

Share Market Update | No question of Default: Vedanta

We are in a  comfortable position to meet April & Q1 tranches says Vedanta.

Feb 28, 2023 1:42 PM

Olectra Greentech | Shares are down nearly 5%

The stock is down after gaining for three straight trading sessions. 

Feb 28, 2023 1:27 PM

Stock Market News | Paint companies outperform on lower crude prices, rural demand revival

The paints sector is a crude-sensitive space & a recent drop in crude prices has also aided the outperformance of paint companies in today’s trade, crude prices dropped below $83 per bbl last night & are down nearly five percent YTD. (Read more)

Feb 28, 2023 1:13 PM

Share Market News | HPL Electric and Power Ltd strengthens its smart meter order pipeline

Bags order worth more than Rs 400 crore

Feb 28, 2023 12:55 PM

Share Market Update | Buy MCX: Sacchitanand Uttekar

Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls suggests buying MCX for a target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss at Rs 1,390. 

Feb 28, 2023 12:44 PM

Adani Group Update | Adani Enterprises jumps 15%

Feb 28, 2023 12:37 PM

Share Market Update | Power Grid Large Trade

76.9 lakh shares or 0.1 percent equity worth Rs 169.2 crore change hands via multiple blocks.

Feb 28, 2023 12:20 PM

Share Market News| Nomura expects major policy decisions on green hydrogen in financial year 2024

The government views green hydrogen as a key decarbonisation tool and has announced a production target of 5 MT by 2030. (Read more)

Feb 28, 2023 12:06 PM