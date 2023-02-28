English
Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a flat start tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 28, 2023 8:22 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a muted start on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, remained flat ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended slighly higher on Monday

The three main US indices rose a session after posting biggest weekly decline of the year. 
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.6 percent

Feb 28, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

Feb 28, 2023 8:11 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks towards banking majors to snap seven-day losing streak

As of close on Monday's trading session, BSE-traded companies have a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 258 lakh crore, which is the lowest level since July 2022. (Trade setup for Feb 28)

Feb 28, 2023 8:02 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty50 ended in the red but off lows

Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL. (Read more on Feb 27 session)

Feb 28, 2023 7:59 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 28, 2023 7:43 AM

