Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a flat start tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after Wall Street ends higher
Asian markets trading in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks towards banking majors to snap seven-day losing streak
As of close on Monday's trading session, BSE-traded companies have a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 258 lakh crore, which is the lowest level since July 2022. (Trade setup for Feb 28)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty50 ended in the red but off lows
Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprise which declined over 9 percent, Bajaj Auto and UPL. (Read more on Feb 27 session)
