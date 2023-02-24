Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 off initial highs, metal shares under pressure

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 10:54 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on last trading day of the week. Oil, gas and financial shares led the headline indices higher. Metal stocks traded with losses. 

Stock Market News | Zee Entertainment’s hearing against insolvency underway 

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has listed Zee Ent’s petition, seeking relief from insolvency proceedings, for hearing on February 24. (Read more)

Feb 24, 2023 10:54 AM

Indian government must acquire land for private real estate developers: DLF's Kushal Pal Singh

The DLF patriarch told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that India lacks long-term vision in its urban master-planning, adding that thinkers and developers — not bureaucrats who get transferred every few years — must get into the act. (Read more)

Feb 24, 2023 10:35 AM

Share Market News | Strides flagship facility in Bangalore receives USFDA inspection closure

US Food and Drug Administration issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company’s flagship facility in Bangalore. It was inspected between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued. The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed. The flagship facility in Bangalore is the largest manufacturing facility for the company, with the capability to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams,
and liquids. The facility services the key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia.

Feb 24, 2023 10:17 AM

Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share whereas CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share. (Read more)

Feb 24, 2023 10:00 AM

Share Market News | Adani Group stocks trade higher, Adani twins top Nifty gainers

Feb 24, 2023 9:34 AM

Market Open | Sensex and Nifty 50 open higher

Feb 24, 2023 9:17 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher 82.68 vs the US dollar 

Feb 24, 2023 9:07 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold prices hits 2-month low

US 10-year yield declines to 3.88 percent as investors await key economic data

European markets close largely higher on Thursday, DAX rises 0.5 percent, FTSE down 0.3 percent. 

Crude up two percent on expectations of steep cuts in Russian production in March, brent near $83/bbl

Gold prices fall to $1,820/oz, hits two-month lows on below estimate US jobless claims data

Feb 24, 2023 9:00 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended higher

The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent

Feb 24, 2023 8:57 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 

Asian markets trading mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.   

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.9 percent

Feb 24, 2023 8:52 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to Budget-day low for support after another weak series

The Nifty 50 index has now lost close to 1,000 points over the last three F&O series. The index ended the February series with cuts of 380 points, which is the biggest drop since the September series last year. (Trade setup for Feb 24)

Feb 24, 2023 8:45 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session in the red 

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Life Insurance. (Read more on Feb 24 session)

Feb 24, 2023 8:30 AM

Feb 24, 2023 8:05 AM