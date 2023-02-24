Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 off initial highs, metal shares under pressure

Stock Market News | Zee Entertainment’s hearing against insolvency underway
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has listed Zee Ent’s petition, seeking relief from insolvency proceedings, for hearing on February 24. (Read more)
Indian government must acquire land for private real estate developers: DLF's Kushal Pal Singh
The DLF patriarch told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that India lacks long-term vision in its urban master-planning, adding that thinkers and developers — not bureaucrats who get transferred every few years — must get into the act. (Read more)
Share Market News | Strides flagship facility in Bangalore receives USFDA inspection closure
US Food and Drug Administration issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company’s flagship facility in Bangalore. It was inspected between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued. The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed. The flagship facility in Bangalore is the largest manufacturing facility for the company, with the capability to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams,
and liquids. The facility services the key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia.
Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley gives overweight rating on Axis Bank for a target Rs 1,200 per share whereas CS gives neutral rating on Sun Pharma with a target Rs 950 per share. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Gold prices hits 2-month low
US 10-year yield declines to 3.88 percent as investors await key economic data
European markets close largely higher on Thursday, DAX rises 0.5 percent, FTSE down 0.3 percent.
Crude up two percent on expectations of steep cuts in Russian production in March, brent near $83/bbl
Gold prices fall to $1,820/oz, hits two-month lows on below estimate US jobless claims data
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trading mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.9 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 looks to Budget-day low for support after another weak series
The Nifty 50 index has now lost close to 1,000 points over the last three F&O series. The index ended the February series with cuts of 380 points, which is the biggest drop since the September series last year. (Trade setup for Feb 24)
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session in the red
Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Life Insurance. (Read more on Feb 24 session)
