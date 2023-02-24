English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open higher
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 24, 2023 8:30 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher tracing global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was trading 56 points or 0.3 percent higher ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. 

Live Updates

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 ended volatile session in the red 

Hindalco, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Life Insurance. (Read more on Feb 24 session)

Feb 24, 2023 8:30 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Feb 24, 2023 8:05 AM

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X